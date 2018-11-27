Passenger illness leads to tram disruption in Sheffield city centre

Trams are disrupted in Sheffield city centre this morning because of a passenger falling ill.

Stagecoach Supertram said that due to a passenger requiring an ambulance at Castle Square, services are turning back at Shalesmoor and Sheffield Station to avoid the city centre.

