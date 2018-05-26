PDSA in Sheffield celebrates its 100th birthday this year with an open day

Animal care organisation – The PDSA, People’s Dispensary For Sick Animals, celebrates its 100th birthday this year.

Today it is celebrating with an open day at its hospital in Newhall Road in Attercliffe between 10am and 2 pm. There will be many attractions there including a range of pet stalls, in addition to tours of the operating rooms and x-ray facilities, cakes on sale, pet stalls, a bouncy castle and a dog show. The PDSA treats 470,000 pets annually in Britain for people on low incomes, so these dogs and cats too can lead long, healthy and happy lives. They know how much joy our pets give us and this is even more important when times are hard. The Sheffield hospital costs £1.3 million pounds a year to run and receives no government funding.