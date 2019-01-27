Pedestrian dies after being hit by ambulance in Sheffield 

A pedestrian has died after being hit by an ambulance in Sheffield that was responding to an emergency.

The 57-year-old man initially suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision in Pitsmoor on Monday, January 14.

Police at the scene.

Police have confirmed today that he sadly died in hospital on Friday, January 25.

The collision happened when the ambulance was travelling along Burngreave Road and struck the man close to the junction with Abbeyfield Road at about 10.35am.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “His family has been notified and they are receiving support from specialist officers.

“Police continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision to get in touch. Please call 101 quoting incident number 298 of 14 January 2019.”

In a statement shortly after the crash, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust confirmed the ambulance was “travelling to an emergency at the time of the collision.”