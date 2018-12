A man has suffered serious head injuries after being hit by a bus on major Sheffield road.

A police spokesperson said the collision happened shortly after 2pm on Burngreave Road and the road is currently closed to all traffic from Catherine Street to Cranworth Road.

Burngreave Road, Sheffield (photo: Google).

Stagecoach say services 1, 2 and 88 are currently diverting via Pitsmoor Road.

More to follow.