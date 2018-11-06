Pedestrian injured in collision with car close to retail park in Rotherham

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after a collision with a car close to the Parkgate retail park in Rotherham.

The 52-year-old was struck by a car in Stadium Way, Parkgate, at around 8.20am on Saturday, November 3.

Stadium Way, Parkgate

He suffered head injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

