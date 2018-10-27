Pedestrian seriously hurt in early morning Rotherham collision

A pedestrian has been seriously hurt after an early morning collision in Rotherham.

At 5.41am this morning, police and ambulance were called to reports a man had been hit by a car on Centenary Way outside the New York Stadium.

Photo: PC John Taylor - Regional Forensic Collision Investigator -Yorkshire & Humber.

The man - who is thought to be in his 20s - was taken to hospital were he is in a ‘very serious condition’.

The northbound side of the road is currently partially blocked and traffic is reported to be very heavy in the area.

A police spokesperson said the road would remain closed for a number of hours as collision investigators complete their work.

More to follow.