Pedestrian seriously injured in Doncaster hit-and-run crash

A hit-and-run driver who left a pedestrian seriously injured in the street is being hunted by police.

The 60-year-old man was walking along Old Road between the Hilltop Hotel pub and Conisbrough village when he was hit by a car which was then driven away from the scene.

He was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries following the collision on Friday, January 5, between 7.45pm and 8.15pm.

The victim did not get a description of the vehicle.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The vehicle reportedly failed to stop at the scene and officers are keen to trace the driver and any witnesses to the collision.

"Can you help police? Were you in the area on Friday evening?

"Please call 101 quoting incident number 877 of 5 January 2018."