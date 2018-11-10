People cut from vehicles following major Sheffield crash 

The fire service had to cut people free from vehicles, following a major crash on a Sheffield road last night.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was sent out to the two-vehicle collision in Main Road, Darnall just after 9pm last night.

A SYFR spokesman confirmed that a number of individuals were extricated from vehicles involved in the collision, adding that they were not in a position to release more information at this time.

The fire service left the scene at around 10.45pm, and Main Road in Darnall is still closed now.

South Yorkshire Police have been contacted for more information this morning, and please continue to check our website for updates on this developing story.