Buildings are on lockdown after a knifeman was spotted threatening people in Sheffield city centre this morning.

Part of High Street is cordoned off outside McDonald’s while police officers and paramedics deal with an incident.

Police and paramedics at the scene.

One shop owner said: “I heard a woman report the incident over a radio which we use for security purposes and there was absolute terror in her voice.

“She said a man was threatening people with a knife or a machete at the bus stop.

The area has been sealed off.

“People were running for their lives.

“Staff at the shops on that road locked themselves in, they were terrified.”

Meanwhile, a number of buildings around the city centre are on lockdown.

This includes The Balance, where The Star and Plusnet broadband are based.

Police have not released any details yet.