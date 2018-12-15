People ‘were warned not to go out alone’ after stabbing in Sheffield suburb

People were reportedly warned not to go outside alone after a man was stabbed in a Sheffield suburb yesterday evening.

Police are investigating after a 57-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by a teenager in Totley.

Police at the scene of the alleged stabbing in Totley

Officers were called to Marstone Crescent, just off Baslow Road, shortly after 6.30pm.

South Yorkshire Police this afternoon said the man had been taken to hospital but was discharged last night.

Enquiries remain ongoing, and it is understood no one has yet been arrested in connection with the incident.

One member of the public, who asked not to be named, told how police investigating the alleged assault had interrupted a meeting in Totley library at around 8.20pm last night.

“They showed a photo of a suspect in a black puffer jacket and warned us not to walk out alone and to call 999 if we saw him,” he said.

“They said the victim was in hospital. I'm just saddened to see yet another assault involving knives. This is unusual because it's in the south west of the city.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 718 of December 14.