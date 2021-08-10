18 University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University courses that are still accepting clearing applications from students

Sheffield Views..Pictured is Sheffield University Firth Court...Pic Steve Ellis

University of Sheffield – Applicants have until 20th September to apply.

Aerospace Engineering – Lecturers work with the likes of Boeing, Airbus UK, BAE Systems and Rolls-Royce. The course has a focus on careers and graduates have gone on to work for BP, Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan, Rolls-Royce and the Ministry of Defence.

Biochemistry – Through this course you’ll study proteins, enzymes, hormones and receptors and learn about the various ways that biochemistry can be applied to major challenges affecting humanity today. Graduates work for AstraZeneca, Cancer Research and the Natural History Museum to name a few.

Computer Science – This is the only computer science department in the UK with its own student-run software company – Genesys Solutions. Teaching staff are experts in iPhone, Android and VR technology. Guest lecturers come from IBM, Microsoft and HP.

Economics – Sheffield is one of only a few universities in the north of England with a stand-alone economics department. You also have the option of a year-long work placement with a relevant organisation. Students recently went on placement with the Bank of England, IBM and HM Treasury.

Geography – Geography is a vital discipline that can help solve problems and improve people’s lives. There are opportunities to do field work in Berlin, California, Greece, Morocco, New York, New Zealand, Uganda and Spain. All costs for compulsory field trips are included in the tuition fee.

Journalism Studies with foundation year– The foundation year to this degree is carefully designed to build your confidence in your abilities. You'll learn vital practical skills: how to spot big stories and write sparkling copy, video editing, shorthand and advanced social media.

Landscape Architecture – Staff in the department are award-winning designers in their own right. There’s a strong emphasis on practical skills such as teamwork and project management. The course also includes national and international field trips.

Psychology – You’ll be trained in the methods used by professional psychologists and researchers. And there are opportunities to work on real research projects. The course is accredited by the British Psychological Society.

Zoology – This course is about animals, their evolution, and their interactions with each other, the environment and biodiversity conservation. Many graduates join top 100 employers like the BBC.

Sheffield Hallam University – Applicants have until 20th September to apply.

Animation – Through this practical course you will learn a broad range of techniques and theoretical knowledge underpinning the form, including storyboarding, life drawing and concept art. There will be opportunities to attend animation festival trips, film seminars and guest lectures by industry experts.

Business and Management – On this course you'll gain a multidisciplinary business awareness – considering individuals, organisations and the global context in which they operate. Work placements in your second year give you a real-world experience to prepare you for your future career.

Criminology – You will gain a comprehensive understanding of patterns of crime and deviance and prepare for a rewarding career in the criminal justice or social justice sector. You can take an optional placement in year three.

English Literature – This course will allow you to investigate the literature of different times and places and learn how it shapes and is shaped by environments and social contexts. Local, regional and international field trips at no additional cost such as writing retreats, festivals and theatre visits will be run.

Film Studies – Sheffield Hallam has unique state-of-the-art cinema facilities specially designed to show films in a vast range of formats, including 35mm and DCP projection. In this course you will study films, filmmaking and the changing face of the cinema industry.

History – On this course, you’ll create your own pathway across the globe — studying modules from Britain and Europe, to the Americas, Africa, Asia and Australia. You will be taught by published historians who are experts in their fields.

Mathematics – You will use modern software and technology to apply mathematical techniques, and develop your analysis and interpretation skills to provide solutions for a variety of applications. Coursework activities, such as group work, oral presentations and writing reports, are prioritised over exams.

Professional Policing – On this course, you’ll prepare for the fast-moving world of policing. Following a specially developed curriculum licensed by the College of Policing, you will study a wide range of theoretical and legislative subjects that will develop you into an excellent applicant for a career in Policing.