99-year-old Sheffield grandma wants to keep going

Hilda Houdmont, 99, from Dore will be part of Westfield Health’s centenary celebration that will take place next month.

From gardening to reading murder mystery books, the grandmother-of-six from Dore in Sheffield still has an active life – and she’s even taking part in a special celebration happening next month.

Insurance group Westfield Health, founded on July 3, 1919, was first known as the Sheffield Consultative and Advisory Hospitals Council, or simply the Sheffield Hospitals Council.

One hundred years on, it wants to mark its centenary with those who share the same birth year.

Hilda, the oldest resident at Twelve Trees Care Home in Nether Edge, said she was looking forward to having a good time and meeting new people at the event.

“I still go out and about, and I go to lunch club twice a week. I’m a keen gardener too and I grow plants on my window sill,” she said.

Born and bred in Sheffield, the former secretary of a steel firm said having an active mind keeps her going.

“I’m always being quite active and I like to read murder mysteries, but not too much. I enjoy life, but it also needs a bit of luck as well,” she said, laughing.

She said marrying the love of her life Maurice, who has since died, was the best decision she ever made.

“I’m very lucky I married Maurice. We were happy for 39 years and that’s a good thing. We were both Catholics, and there’s not much to argue about. We had an easy life,” she said.

Hilda, who will reach her 100th birthday on January 23, said her secret to longevity is doing everything in moderation.

“I don’t do anything in excess, I don’t drink or eat excessively. And having faith helps a lot. I still practise as much as I can,” she said.

Sheffield may witness the largest gathering of centenarians as Westfield is inviting all local centenarians – and those in their 90s – to be part of its 100th anniversary party on October 7.

It will be held at the Crowne Plaza Royal Victoria hotel in the city centre from noon to 3pm.

Attendees will be entertained by Susan Housely, a singer whose stage name is Susan St Nicholas.

To book a ticket, call independent community services consultant Kathy Markwick on 07729528844.