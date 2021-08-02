A 'pup up' cafe dedicated to one very special breed of dog is coming to Sheffield

The event is popular with sausage dog owners

The event will take place at city bar Revolucion de Cuba Sheffield in the city centre on September 19 and is expected to attract around 150 dog owners.

It is a ‘Dachshund edition’ aimed at owners of the breed, otherwise known as sausage dogs.

Organisers say Covid-19 measures such as hand sanitiser will be in place and tickets are on sale now.

Dogs will be able to enjoy unlimited treats

Guests will be able to browse specialist Dachshund related trade stands, have fun with their dogs in ball pits, tunnels and other toys, as well as meeting other owners.

There will also be competitions and unlimited dog treats available, plus a professional photographer.

