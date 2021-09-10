A Sheffield restaurant has been included in a profile of 15 of the best independent restaurants in the UK

Family-run Olive restaurant on Ecclesall Road, which opened in 2018, was named in the list based on TripAdvisor reviews.The team at Coffee Friend picked out some of the highest-rated restaurants across the nation based on their reviews, steering clear of the big franchises and popular household names.Olive was selected from thousands of restaurants across the country for its food and unique atmosphere, boasting an 88 per cent excellent rating and zero terrible reviews. It was only beated by Gurkha Durbaar in Peterborough. Ohers to make the list include specialist mash potato restaurant Makars Gourmet Mash Bar in Edinburgh and Sunderland’s seafood and pizza specialist, Aperitif.

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said: “We know the UK is a nation of foodies and that there is no better feeling than finding a local eatery to have a really quality whole-hearted meal – particularly away from the crowds and the big franchises that now dominate the high streets.“We have picked out some of the highest-rated independent restaurants up and down the country from Nepalese feasts to terrific tapas going by what the people on the street have said about these fantastic establishments.“With the world now on the brink of normality again following a tough time for restaurants and the hospitality industry as a whole, we hope people will return to their old lives and begin to embrace the great food and drink on our local high streets once again.”