Activities planned to help Sheffield residents Move More as annual campaign gets underway

People from across the city are on a mission to walk at least 10,000 steps a day as part of a national health campaign.

The annual ‘Move More’ initiative encourages people city-wide to be more physically active, and those who sign up pledge to walk at least 10,000 steps per day.

Throughout the month, activities and events have been planned across the city to help motivate residents who are taking part.

Professor Robert Copeland, Director of the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine and Move More, said: “Move More is a city-wide initiative – anybody and everybody was invited to join in.

“It’s all about making physical activity easy, fun, and social, with the aim of transforming Sheffield into the UK’s most active city.

“People can move more in a huge variety of ways, with so many physical activity challenges and initiatives to get involved in this June.

“Activities will be going on in social housing, care homes, schools, workplaces and in public spaces all across the city, everyone is invited to join in the fun.”

Schools, workplaces and individuals are all involved with Move More, the physical activity strategy which aims to transform Sheffield into the UK’s most active city.

Activities planned include walking lunch groups and school sport afternoons.

Move More is overseen by the National Centre for Sport and Exercise Medicine, a collaboration between universities, healthcare trusts, local authorities and private and voluntary sector organisations that is part of the legacy from the London 2012 Olympic Games.

Part of Move More Month is the Workplace Challenge, which pits city businesses and employees against each other in a bid to see who can become Sheffield’s most active organisation and employee.

Participants can track their progress using the ‘Move More Sheffield’ app on any smartphone.

Please go online and visit www.movemoresheffield.com to find out more.