Airsoft grenade found in Sheffield street ‘poses no risk to public’ 

Police officers investigating reports that a grenade had been found in a Sheffield suburb have identified the item as an airsoft grenade that poses no risk to the public.

Officers were dispatched to Firshill Crescent, Pitsmoor, at about 6.30pm last night to deal with reports of ‘what appears to be a grenade’.

Firshill Crescent.

The road was sealed off and residents were asked to stay indoors as a precautionary measure.

But police have said the roads have re-opened this morning after explosives experts discovered the grenade was in fact for an airsoft game – in which teams shoot plastic projectiles at each other using replica guns.

Inspector Peter Heginbotham said: “I am aware this incident may have caused alarm and inconvenience to the community and I would like to offer my reassurance.

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team have attended the scene and disposed of the item, that has now been identified as an air soft grenade.

“We are taking this incident very seriously and will be investigating the circumstances around it.

“I would like to thank those affected for their patience and the Sheffield United Academy for opening their doors to local residents, providing refreshments and shelter while we continued our work."