And we would walk 500,000 miles... Sheffielders notch up incredible distance in city-wide game
Sheffielders have walked, run and cycled close to 500,000 miles in a city-wide game aimed at getting people to move more.
Beat the Street, which ends tonight, encourages people to travel between beat boxes installed on lamposts and scan special cards to rack up points.
The latest figures showed there are 60,174 players and a total mileage of 449, 532.
Teams which collected the most points will be revealed later in the week.
Marlcliffe Primary School currently lead the total points leaderboard; Westways Primary School are in second place, and Walkley Primary is in third position.
Pictured are youngsters at the final day of connected activities which took place in Concord Park this morning.