And we would walk 500,000 miles... Sheffielders notch up incredible distance in city-wide game

Beat The Atreet community event at U-Mix, Highfields, Sheffield. Refugee footballers get involved with the event and Beat The Street

Beat the Street, which ends tonight, encourages people to travel between beat boxes installed on lamposts and scan special cards to rack up points.

The latest figures showed there are 60,174 players and a total mileage of 449, 532.

Teams which collected the most points will be revealed later in the week.

Beat The Atreet community event at U-Mix, Highfields, Sheffield. Youngsters get in some shooting practice on the football target range

Marlcliffe Primary School currently lead the total points leaderboard; Westways Primary School are in second place, and Walkley Primary is in third position.