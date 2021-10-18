Award-winning Sheffield restaurant that starred on Gordon Ramsay show and pioneered city food scene up for sale

A classic Milestone dish. Belly of pork, fondant potato, chorizo, caramelized shallots, spring greens. Picture Scott Merrylees

The Milestone based on Green Lane became well known for its high quality, hearty ‘gastropub’ cuisine and even more so after appearing on Channel 4’s Ramsay’s Best Restaurant in 2010.

When it opened in 2006 it was one of the few places to eat and drink in Kelham Island, and it led the way for the district to become the foodie destination that it is today.

Gordon praised the restaurant’s focus on seasonality, classic British food and for their work rearing their own pigs, as well as encouraging customers to forage ingredients, when he visited for the TV show. At that time The Milestone was run by co-owners Matt Bigland and Marc Sheldon with chef Simon Ayres at the helm in the kitchen.

Gordon Ramsay with The Milestone team in 2010

Such was the success of The Milestone that it opened a second site, at the former Wig and Pen on Campo Lane, Sheffield city centre.

The Milestone restaurant itself went on to open a cookery school as well as launching a cookbook. Awards notched up by the team included recommendations in the Michelin Guide and The Good Food Guide.

The Milestone Group also later opened the Craft and Dough artisan pizza specialist and Inc bar in Kelham Island, as well as Cutlery Works, Sheffield’s first food hall, also close by in S3.

This year the company was also chosen to run Cambridge Street Collective, a new food destination that forms part of the Heart of the City development programme in Sheffield city centre.

The Milestone on Green Lane in Sheffield.

In 2019, The Milestone closed for a relaunch and it reopened with a new team in 2020. A wine school was also planned before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, forcing restaurants to shut. The Milestone closed in March 2020.

Now the site is up for sale with Ernest Wilsons & Co Limited.

It is described as a ‘gastro pub and restaurant’ in a ‘prime position’ and with a price of £99,950.

The description adds: “An opportunity to acquire this delightful restaurant and bar situated in a prime position in the city centre, nestling amongst thousands of offices and commerce.

The Milestone on Green Lane in Sheffield notched up many awards

"The business was worked over seven days prior to the Coronavirus pandemic and the weekly turnover £15,000 to £16,000.

“The business boasts an outstanding turnover and yet run entirely by staff due to our clients other business interests - working owners could take this even further.”

The Milestone Group was approached for comment but did not respond.