Bears of Sheffield arrive at Meadowhall for farewell event
The Bear of Sheffield sculptures have arrived at Meadowhall ready for their final farewell to the city.
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 2:49 pm
Updated
Fans can see the bears one last time before they are raffled off to raise money for The Children’s Hospital Charity, to raise money for a new £2.75 million cancer and leukaemia ward.
Five-year-old patient Caleb Masaba-Kituyi will ring the ward bell to mark the end of his treatment for cancer and officially start the event, which runs until Sunday.
Buy tickets for the farewell event at tchc.org.uk