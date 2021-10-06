Bears of Sheffield pictured leaving city streets - and on their way to farewell event
If you saw several bear sculptures wrapped up in the back of a truck on their way through Sheffield last week, you weren’t dreaming.
The Bears of Sheffield art trail has been dismantled after a successful summer with the sculptures on their way to Meadowhall.
Their farewell weekend will take place from October 14 until Sunday October 17 at Meadowhall. Tickets cost £5 for adults, £2 for children and £12 for a family ticket. Under threes go free. Visit tchc.org.uk to book.