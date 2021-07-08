Bears of Sheffield sculpture trail raises £80,000 - before it even launches next week

The Children’s Hospital Charity’s Bears of Sheffield.

A record number of schools, colleges and nurseries have signed up to take part in The Children’s Hospital Charity’s event across the city, which had a launch event last night before installation of 60 big bears around the city began.

In total, 100 little bears have been fundraised for and decorated by scores of schoolchildren. Once the trail is complete in September, the Little Bears will be returned to the setting which created them as a permanent memento.

Together, the schools, colleges and nurseries have raised more than £80,000 so far.

The fundraising will support an appeal to build a new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

Lucy Rathbone, regional fundraising officer, said: “We would like to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to every school, college and nursery taking part in the Bears of Sheffield for Sheffield Children’s this summer.

"It is wonderful to hear of all the creative ways staff and pupils are raising money to help build a new cancer and leukaemia ward, which will change lives for generations yet to come.

"The total raised so far is incredible, especially through such a difficult and uncertain time for schools during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

At Marcliffe Primary School in Hillsborough, the lower school council ran a competition to design their Marley bear and the winners were Iolanthe, Ella, Emma and Matilda. Their motifs have been amalgamated into one design representing Sheffield, the local area and the school. The children also raised money by having a bear themed dressing up day.

At Longley Park Sixth Form, staff and students could not get involved in the design due to Covid-19 restrictions so one of the art technicians, Julia Strupiechowska, painted the bear to a brief. Webster the bear is named after Linda Webster, who has been with the sixth form since its inception in 2004.