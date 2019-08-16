'Big crash' heard as roof collapses at historic Sheffield building

Pictures have emerged on social media showing how the roof of the former Heeley National School building, which dates back more than 200 years, has caved in.

It is understood the building has been derelict for some time and nobody is though to have been injured in the incident this morning.

The roof collapse comes just a year after conservationists issued a rallying cry calling for the building to be saved.

Annie Bethell tweeted: “Well I did wonder what the big crash was this morning but couldn't see anything.

“When will people learn that buildings need care, protection and mostly investment. I will be keeping a keen eye on what happens next.”

Another Twitter user added: “It's a terrible shame to see this old building collapse, apparently (it) happened at about 7am this morning. Nobody was hurt thankfully.”

Heeley National School as it looked in 1986.

Beauchief and Geenhill councillor Richard Shaw tweeted: “Awful scene this morning - the roof of the historic Heeley National school on Gleadless Road has collapsed overnight.”

The former school building, opposite Heeley Green Surgery on Gleadless Road, dates back to 1801 and was built on the site of an earlier 18th-century establishment providing education long before it was available to the masses.

It is believed to be the second oldest school building in Sheffield, after a former school in Ecclesfield.

A more recent picture of the former Heeley National School building.

A number of conservationists spoke out about the condition of the building last year.

Andy Jackson, manager of Heeley Trust, which works to restore disused buildings, said at the time: "We would like to see the building preserved, if possible, because it's one of the oldest surviving school buildings and part of the story of how we developed as a city.”

The Star understands there was an attempt a few years ago to secure listed status for the building but this failed because it has been altered internally.

The Star reported last summer how leaseholder CareTech Community Services said the owner did not have any proposals in place for the building's future.

A spokesman for CareTech said: "At the moment there are no plans for the site, other than to maintain the safety of the building as it is."