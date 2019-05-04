Blaze breaks out at Sheffield home 

Firefighters were called to a Sheffield home last night, after a fire broke out in the kitchen of the property.

One appliance from Rivelin station were sent out to tackle the blaze in Brooklands Avenue, Fulwood at around 9pm.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said the fire is believed to originated from a hob on the oven.

When firefighters arrived the blaze had been extinguished, but the property was severely smoke-logged.

No-one is believed to have been injured.

The fire service left the scene at around 10pm.