Body found in lake at Sheffield park after major search last night

Police have confirmed that a body was found in a Sheffield park’s lake just before midnight last night after a major search took place.

By Ellen Beardmore
Monday, 19th July 2021, 9:07 am
Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where a huge search was mounted on Sunday night for a man who had got into difficulty in the water
Emergency services were called to Crookes Valley Park at 7.30pm on Sunday after receiving calls that a man had got in to difficulty in the water.

Multiple fire engines were at the scene and access to the park was closed while the search took place.

This morning a police spokesman said: “Sadly the underwater search team discovered a body just before midnight.”

Emergency services at Crookes Valley Park, Sheffield, where a huge search was launched after a man reportedly got into difficulty in the water

Formal identification of the body has not yet taken place.

