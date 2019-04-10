A body found on land is that of missing Rotherham woman Alena Grlakova, police have confirmed.

The 38-year-old was reported missing on Boxing Day 2018 and was last seen leaving the Travellers pub in Rawmarsh Hill, Rotherham.

Alena Grlakova.

Police discovered her body on land behind a hotel on Taylor’s Lane, close to School Lane, Rotherham on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “A post-mortem examination was carried out yesterday evening, Tuesday, April 9,, however the cause of death was unascertained. Further tests will now be carried out.

“Her family, both in the UK and Slovakia, have been informed and have specialist officers supporting them. They have chosen to release this new picture of her.

“We would ask that you please continue to be mindful of comments made on social media and respect their privacy at this incredibly difficult time.

“Further updates will follow later today.”