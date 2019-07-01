Brindle beauty needs a loving new home

Lucy needs a new home

Fast forward a few months and this super cute crossbread is now looking for a loving new home to call her own.

Adam Spencer from the RSPCA said: “This brindle beauty came to us as part of a welfare investigation, and in the beginning was in a bit of a sorry state. Her ears where extremely sore but after a couple of weeks of medication and lots of TLC from our amazing staff she was comfortable and pain free again.”

This super sweet girl bonds with people quite quickly, but she can be a bit of a worrier, in new situations and relies on her handler to guide her through.

Adam added: “Lucy is quite brilliant having been with us for some time this girl has learnt so much, she loves her tennis balls and she loves to do zoomies around the paddock. She`s an affectionate girl and loves to snuggle up and relax with her carers too.”

Lucy tends to struggle around other dogs due to a lack of socialisation and can at times find them quite daunting. She is looking to be the only dog in the home so can continue her training and socialisation.

Lucy enjoys meeting new people loves attention and fuss. She`s ideally suited to living with secondary school age children who are confident around bouncy dogs and who would enjoy helping with training.