'Bringing together the best things to do in Sheffield's great outdoors'

A sneak preview of the first Park Life supplement in the Sheffield Telegraph

It’s unimaginable, and thankfully so.

I for one don’t know how I would have kept going through lockdown without being able to go for a walk at one of the many parks, woods and green spaces on the doorstep, for a change of scene, a deep breath of fresh air, a momentary reset in nature.

Sheffield has always been an outdoor city – way before the name was put to the concept. It is said that 61 per cent of the city is green space, and so far no other city has been found to top it.

And in the last few months every edition of the Telegraph has featured news and features based around the city’s parks, green spaces and outdoors pursuits.

Today we are proud to launch our new supplement – Park Life – to bring together all of them in one place.

It’s everything you need for a weekend, from days out, to food and drink, to gardening, wildlife and features with an outdoors slant.

The first edition features a very special map which has been created with a similar aim.

Sheffield’s ‘Greenground’ map – think London Underground, but for parks – is printed inside for you to peruse and use.

You can read all about how the map came to fruition and how it was created by artist Helen Ilus too.

Will the map play a part in the rise of domestic tourism as the number of Sheffield staycations and city breaks soar this summer? Let’s hope so.

We have lots of exciting plans for the supplement on the way.

I would love to hear your feedback on Park Life, and your suggestions too.