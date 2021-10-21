Broomhall shooting as rival groups exchange fire

Police have cordoned off Broomspring Close, Broomhall, Sheffield, this morning after loud bangs were heard last night

South Yorkshire Police attended to Gell Street last night following reports of several shots being fired by two groups of men.

There were no reports of injuries being sustained but police did find evidence of a firearms discharge, and police patrols are being increased in the area to reassure residents.

Earlier today (October 21), an alleyway off Broomspring Close, Broomhall, facing the playground at Springfield Primary School, was cordoned off while officers searched the area.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 9:25pm yesterday (Wednesday 20 October) to reports of shots fired in Gell Street, Sheffield.

“A disturbance was reported between two groups of men in which shots were reportedly fired. Police attended the scene and found evidence consistent with firearms discharge. No injuries have been reported to us.

“Later, at around 10pm, police received reports of a group of men fighting in Broom Walk. Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved and officers remain at the scene whilst they conduct their investigation.

“Additional patrols are taking place in the area to provide residents with reassurance.

“If you have any information that might help our officers in their enquiries, please call 101 quoting incident number 938 of 20 October.