Car overturns onto roof near Meadowhall’s bus station 

A car crashed and overturned onto its roof close to Meadowhall’s bus station.

A Mini Clubman was involved in a single vehicle collision in Meadowhall Road on Saturday, April 6, at 9.38am.

Meadowhall Road.

READ MORE: Armed police swoop to arrest suspected drug dealer carrying weapon on Sheffield street

READ MORE: Man’s hand ‘cut off’ in terrifying Rotherham carjacking

Emergency services attended but no-one was reported to have been seriously injured.

READ MORE: These are all the Sheffield businesses that have closed down in the last year