Chaos for holidaymakers as flights grounded across UK

The failure was registered in France and Spain and has sparked air travel chaos for tourists as EasyJet, British Airways and Ryanair services are all affected.

Passengers on a British Airways flight at a UK airport reportedly received a text message which read: "We would like to apologise for the delay to your British Airways flight. This is due to Air Traffic Control systems failure across France and Spain."

Holidaymakers.

Paris Airport said there had been a "national computer failure related to the centralization of flight plans."

Another passenger affected wrote on social media: "We are being held on our Ryanair flight dep Malaga to Newcastle.

"Sitting on plane since 6.25am (ES time) not allowed off; told delays is computer system in France yet other flights across the world are flying through France."

Ryanair posted a statement, which read: "We regret to advise customers that there has been a serious French ATC equipment failure early on Sunday morning.

"Long French ATC slot delays of up to 3 hours are being suffered.

"If this equipment is not repaired quickly it could lead to long delays and possible ATC cancellations later on Sunday especially to flights operating across France.