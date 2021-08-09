Coffee, cake and a good old natter at Sheffield Telegraph community day

Readers and contributors to the Sheffield Telegraph enjoyed our first community day this week.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 9th August 2021, 5:27 pm
Telegraph coffee morning at Blend Kitchen

The event, held at Blend Kitchen restaurant and social enterprise on Ecclesall Road, was a chance to give feedback and included a free meditation session by coach Jo Gawthorpe.

Editor Ellen Beardmore said: “There were some brilliant ideas shared by everyone and we have more exciting plans for the paper coming soon.”

A second event will be held later this year.

Sheffield TelegraphJo Gawthorpe