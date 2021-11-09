Consultation on the future of John Lewis' Sheffield building will take place in 2022

John Lews in Sheffield City Centre is set to close. Picture: Chris Etchells

After the historic retailer shut for good, with the loss of 300 jobs and generations of memories, Sheffield Council said it expected a compensation deal over the early termination of its lease to be struck this summer.

At that time the council also said it will look to devise a plan of re-use for the JLP building by the end of 2021.

The plan was to have a public engagement and consultation process by October that would then lead to options being put forward at the end of 2021.

It has now been confirmed that consultation will take place next year but as part of the City Centre Strategic Vision which will aim to ‘provide a way forward for the continued regeneration of the city centre.’

It will address many issues, ranging from delivering more high quality homes to higher quality infrastructure to encourage active travel.

A council report on the strategic vision said: “Many of the current short-term issues have been longstanding ones that the recent pandemic has brought into sharp focus. They mainly lie along a northeast / south-west axis through the city centre from Castlegate to Moorfoot.

“This is a figurative spine that runs from Castlegate and Fitzalan Square and High Street onto Fargate, carrying on along Pinstone Street and down through The Moor. The strategy will address, issues along this “spine” of the city centre: Castlegate, High St, Fargate, the John Lewis building, the Town Hall, Central Library and Graves Art Gallery, The Moor and Moorfoot.”

Speaking about the strategic vision, Coun Terry Fox said: “We’re a major city and we want to shout about what we have to offer, from our fantastic parks to our unique architecture.

"There’s something for everyone and we want to put a clear vision in place so that we can continue to safeguard our environment, provide great homes and make Sheffield city centre a place everyone wants to be.”