Council leader thanks staff for clean-up after Sheffield United promotion parade  

Sheffield Council Leader Julie Dore has praised staff for their efforts to clean up the city centre after Sheffield United’s promotion parade celebration.

About 15, 000 fans gathered outside the Town Hall on Tuesday evening to voice their appreciation of players and staff following the team’s promotion to the Premier League.

Sheffield United fans celebrate their promotion to the Premier League at Sheffield Town Hall.

But once the party had ended workers from council contractors AMEY’s street cleaning team faced a huge clean-up operation.

Staff worked through the night to ensure it was business as usual for Sheffielders waking up and going about their business again on the Wednesday morning.

Julie Dore.

In a letter to the team, Julie Dore commended those who had “worked relentlessly behind the scenes” and expressed her appreciation for the clean-up operation which enabled us “all to enjoy a clean and tidy city centre once again.”

Coun Dore went on to say how these high standards of service demonstrate the city’s ability to continue hosting these important and memorable events.