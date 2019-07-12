Cycle group receives £400K from National Lottery fund to help more disabled people enjoy cycling in Sheffield

Sheffield Cycling 4 All runs public cycling sessions in Hillsborough Park where people who are disabled or have long-term health conditions can use their adapted trikes to cycle and enjoy the outdoors. Pictured are people enjoying the sessions.

The money has been given to Sheffield Cycling 4 All by the National Lottery Community Fund.

With the money they have been given, the group are going to set up small cycling groups to help people better recover after health setbacks.

Rosemary Hill, Sheffield Cycling 4 All project co-ordinator, said: "We improve people's lives by getting them cycling - it's a great way to get some exercise and also to make new friends. Now thanks to the players of the National Lottery we are able to do that for more people.

"Thanks to the Big Lottery Community Fund we can start our new activity timetable in September. Look out for sessions designed to help people who have just had health setbacks like strokes.”

The donation also means that the group will be able to carry on with its popular public sessions in the park, which makes the park more accessible to people whose health or impairments might have previously prevented them from visiting.