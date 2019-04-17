Dawn’s award for dedication in Sheffield school

A Sheffield administrator has been recognised for the outstanding contributions she has made to her school.

Dawn Shaw, from Sheffield Inclusion Centre, was awarded the Outstanding Administrator of the Term award from recruiting experts, Hays Education.

The award recognised Dawn for her work as ‘a hugely dedicated administrator for the school.’

Andy Ireland, headteacher of Sheffield Inclusion Centre, said: “Dawn is a pleasure to work with and fits in seamlessly to the administration team at Sheffield Inclusion Centre.

“Dawn has a ‘can do’ attitude, willing to take on any task no matter how big or small and can always be trusted to get the job done.

“Dawn’s helpful nature sees her continue to build strong relationships with students, staff, visitors and parents. She is punctual, reliable, hardworking and her experience, professionalism and wealth of knowledge shines through daily.”

Lydia Hutchens, principal consultant at Hays Education, said: “Dawn has been an outstanding temp for Hays Education.

“Prior to her current role we placed Dawn in a school where she also made an excellent impression and is missed terribly by her old colleagues.

“I am so pleased to give Dawn this award today, she 100 per cent deserves it.”

The Hays Education Outstanding Teacher of the Term awards is a nationwide initiative which recognises a number of supply teachers, teaching assistants, administrators, site managers and other support staff at schools and academies across the UK. The awards are run at the end of each school term, to recognise the continued hard work and dedication of teaching and support staff across the UK.

Dawn added: “I would like to thank Hays for this award. I was both surprised and delighted to receive the award as well as the certificate and beautiful flowers.

“It is rewarding to know that my work, whilst on assignments, is valued and also lovely to receive some very positive feedback from my manager within the school.”