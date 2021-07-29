Do you want a flake with that? New ice cream truck bar for Sheffield has pre-launch party
A novel way to serve beer has driven into Sheffield – with a new ice cream truck bar.
The creative project is having a soft pre-launch at The Fleapit Kelham event space on Neepsend Lane this Saturday, July 31.
Event supervisor Charlotte Hartley said: “We bought a beaten up old ice cream truck, its got two serving hatches, and that’s where people can go and get their drinks. This Saturday is very much a trial – it’s not going to be perfect but we are hoping over the summer it will evolve and people might want to hire the van for their events.
"I hope it is something different.”
The launch runs from 4-11pm with veggie food trader Icarus and Apollo. It is not suitable for children to attend.