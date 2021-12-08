Ecclesall Road business leaders call for controversial bus lane plan to be retracted

Ecclesall Road

Sheffield Council is proposing changes to Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road which include increasing bus lane times to 12 hours from 7am-7pm, and enforcing this through the use of cameras.

These changes, which are part of a £55 million scheme to encourage people to quit driving and use to public transport, would mean that other vehicles could not stop, wait or load along the street during these times.

Business owners and residents on Ecclesall Road who are concerned about the impact of the plan on trade met with Ecclesall Coun Shaffaq Mohammed to discuss their fears.

Local business owners meet with Clr. Shaffaq Mohammed on Ecclesall Road. Picture Scott Merrylees

Coun Mohammed said: “There are times when buses need priority, what we need is some very smart bus priority measures. To bring in 12 hour bus lanes with enforcement by cameras means the problems are going to be even worse. Most of these shops are all independents, they are not going to be able to take a hit with footfall.

"I do want to see public transport work better. I don’t want buses to have free flow down this road and decimate everything, I don’t want to see this shopping area die.”

Melissa Wilde, manager of The Hairband, conducted research into how her customers travelled to her salon. She found more than 95 per cent of customers drove and the rest walked. Not one person came by bus.

She said: “If you take 95 per cent of our business away from us we won’t have a business.”

Shaffaq Mohammed, leading Liberal Democrat Councillor on Sheffield City Council.

Residents said they were concerned that Sheffield Council’s executive member for climate change, environment and transport, Coun Douglas Johnson, did not know enough about Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road.

Peter Gilbert, Ecclesall ward’s Green Party candidate for Sheffield Council, also attended the meeting in order to listen to the views of people affected.

He said: “I grew up in Greystones, these are my local shops, I want to see the place booming.

"I will get in touch with Douglas to tell him about what I heard today.”

Business owners were concerned that introducing all-day bus lanes would see a sharp decrease in footfall on Ecclesall Road.

Another person at the meeting said to Peter: “I feel like Coun Douglas needs educating about Ecclesall Road. If he is going to make a decision it needs to be an educated one.”

Some people present said they wanted to have a sit down meeting in order to discuss their concerns with Coun Douglas, and others suggested he walk around the area to see where footfall comes from.

Andrew Grice, a local resident who is opening a new bar, The Dark Horse on Ecclesall Road has set up a Facebook group, Say No To Red Lines, to oppose the 12 hour bus lane plan.

Andrew said: “We want to get as many people to voice their concerns as possible. We are angry but we are using our anger in a constructive way.

"Our ultimate aim is for Douglas Johnson to retract the 12 hour bus lane proposal. I agree with about 80 percent of the plan, but I am fundamentally opposed to the changes to bus lane parking.”

Coun Mohammed said he would be contacting council leaders to invite them to a meeting and walk about.

He added: “If people can’t park here they are going to go somewhere else. It is going to kill the only place in Sheffield full of independent shops.