A mobile barbershop, offering sports fans advice on betting behaviours - along with a free trim - is coming to Sheffield.

This haircut with a difference is provided by charity GambleAware who created the ‘Bet Regret Barbershop Tour' as part of its Safer Gambling campaign.

Bet Regret refers to the universal feeling of remorse better oftenfeels when they make an impulsive bet - particularly when chasing losses, drunk, or bored. The barbershop encourages self reflection and awareness and is a huge part of the major national campaign, which is targeting young men – the group at highest risk – 92 per cent of whom go to the barbers at least once a month.

Inside these units there will be top of the range barbers, trained in discussing Bet Regret and raising awareness about the risks of placing impulsive bets. The barbershop will visit several univiersities during its tour, with research conducted by the Gambling Commission revealing that 1.2 million students in the UK gamble.

The tour began on May 12 in Manchester, and will be stopping outside the union building at the University of Sheffield on Monday May 20.

Nick Maclure, one of the resident barbers on the mobile barbershop for GambleAware, said: “As barbers, we are used to our customers opening up to us about personal topics that they wouldn’t typically discuss. I’m looking forward to touring the country and chatting openly to fellow sports’ fans about their betting behaviour, raising awareness about Bet Regret. We will be shining a spotlight on bets they might immediately regret, promoting conversations between friends, with the ambition of encouraging bettors to reduce higher risk betting so that their future betting is safer and less impulsive.”

For tips on how to keep betting in check, visit BeGambleAware.org/BetRegret