Enjoy exclusive book extracts of 'world class' local writing with new Sheffield Telegraph club

Stefan Tobler of And Other Stories

This newspaper has teamed up with Sheffield publisher And Other Stories to give readers a taste of books from the publisher, and other writers or publishers in the city.

The initiative launches inside today’s edition of the Telegraph and will appear every fortnight.

Stefan Tobler, the publisher of And Other Stories, will be collating the extracts.

The Next Chapter book shop on Rustlings Road has a window display based on And Other Stories books

He said: “We want to feature books from Sheffield writers, books from Sheffield publishers and books that have a Sheffield connection.

"With the Telegraph having so much local coverage of culture I felt it would be the perfect place to show readers some of the brilliant books that have a Sheffield connection.

"Sheffield's and South Yorkshire's literature scene is often the unsung treasure in our culture here. This fortnightly page in the Sheffield Telegraph will throw a spotlight on some of the great books being written and published in the city and region, and give readers a chance to support world-class local writing."

And Other Stories, crowned the North’s Small Press of the Year in the British Book Awards 2021, is celebrating ten years of literary publishing, including local and international authors.