Expat living in Sheffield launches fundraiser for Spanish island after first eruption in 50 years

Adelina Martín, aged 38, and her husband Janupe set up a fundraising page last month after the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted at La Palma, a Spanish Canary Island, on September 19.

This was the first eruption on the island since 1971, and has had a devastating impact, with lava destroying thousands of buildings, although thankfully there have been no reported deaths so far.

More than 5,000 people living in the path of lava flows were evacuated, roads have been cut off and flights to the island were temporarily suspended.

Adelina who works at University of Sheffield, said: “Some of my friends have already lost their houses, you don’t know what to say. It’s so hard because I feel completely useless. The eruption is covering populated areas, banana plantations, vineyards, businesses and schools, everything.

“My husband and I set up the fundraiser about two weeks after the eruption. What they really need now is money. They need money for infrastructure and other necessities that are not material. I know people in England are really generous when these things happen.”

Adelina has so far raised just under £3,000 of her £50,000 target and she will transfer the money to the official account of the city council of El Paso, the village where the eruption is taking place.

Her family live on La Palma and her mother was evacuated following the eruption because subsequent earthquakes could cause her street to be damaged.

Adelina added: “It is stressful, not being there. My husband and I have plans to move back, being there and being closer to the family is very important.

"The good news is that noone has been hurt which is a huge achievement. They are doing a great job in keeping people safe and aware of the danger.

“The last eruption was was 50 years ago which sounds like a long time but geologically it’s nothing. They have no idea how long it will go on. The situation could last weeks or months.”

To donate to Adelina and Juanpe’s fundraiser, click here: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/adelinae-lapalmavolcano?utm_term=J3PBmzeBa.