Family of kestrels enjoy a spot of shopping at Sheffield’s Crystal Peaks

Kestrels make a home alongside Crystal Peaks shoppers

A family of kestrels have become Crystal Peaks most unexpected visitors this summer, after taking up residence in one of the centre’s nesting boxes.

What shoppers might not realise is that there are nesting boxes scattered throughout the Crystal Peaks site, along with insect boxes and an extremely active colony of bee hives on the shopping centre roof.

“We were delighted to see that one of our nesting boxes has become a home for this family of kestrels,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We also have swift nest-boxes and speakers near those boxes that actually play swift calls during early summer, enticing the swifts to nest.”

Lee added that for many years now the centre had been working hard to encourage a greater diversity of wildlife throughout the site.

The environmental campaign goes hand in hand with the Crystal Peaks policy of sustainability, based around the concept of reduction, reuse, and recycling.