Fancy a job at a South Yorkshire theme park? Here's how to apply
After over 1000 applications, mostly from local Rotherham residents, the Duty Managers for the new Gulliver’ Valley Theme Park have now been appointed.
Julie Dalton, Managing Director at Gulliver’s Theme Parks and Resorts said: “We were overwhelmed with the amount of applications received and I would like to thank everyone who took the time to apply.
“We are on track for phase 1 completion of Gulliver’s Valley Theme Park in Spring 2020.
“With our Duty Managers now appointed and starting their training, our attention has turned to recruiting a General Manager.
“Phase 1 will consist of over 20 rides and attractions, suitable for children aged 2-12.
“There will be lots of unique things to do and see, exciting play experiences plus a selection of our most loved rides.
“We are looking for someone who has experience working in a fast-paced leisure environment who won’t shy away from this exciting challenge.”
The ideal candidate will have extensive experience in the leisure or hospitality industry at managerial level. A flexible approach to this role is essential as training will initially take place across all of Gulliver’s existing theme parks in Milton Keynes, Matlock Bath and Warrington.
Applicants are advised to apply as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Please send a CV and cover letter to careers@gulliversfun.co.uk