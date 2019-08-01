Faster internet speeds set for Sheffield and Doncaster

Openreach has revealed a list of locations which will have new broadband technology installed over the next year.

Work will start in 36 towns and cities including Sheffield and Doncaster this summer as part of a multi-billion pound "fibre first" programme.

Stock: Sheffield City Centre.

Clive Selley, chief executive of Openreach, said: "We're pressing ahead with our investment and Openreach engineers are now building in communities all over the country.

"The Government wants to see a nationwide full fibre network and we're keen to lead the way in helping them achieve that.

"One headwind to investment which affects all full fibre builders is business rates, and we've been encouraged by the Scottish Government's move to extend rates relief north of the border.