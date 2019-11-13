Festival of Light 2019 is set to light up St Luke’s in Sheffield

Festival of Light

For more than 20 years, the St Luke’s Festival of Light has provided the opportunity for families to come together and remember loved ones in a very special way, dedicating a light in their memory which will shine over the festive period.

It’s a chance for friends from Sheffield and beyond to join the St Luke’s team in a light-filled celebration for the whole family – sponsored for the second year running by Henry Boot – and this year the lights will shine out on December 1, when BBC Radio Sheffield presenter Paulette Edwards will once again host the evening.

The crowds will start to assemble from 5pm to enjoy complimentary drinks and to enjoy the festive flavour of some seasonal favourites, along with music from Oughtibridge Brass Band and Sheffield Harmony Choir.

Parking is never a problem as First Bus provides a free park and ride service from the Tesco car park at Abbeydale Road direct to Little Common Lane and back – the buses run regularly from 4.30pm.

Every person who attends is invited to take a light, decorate a candle bag in memory of a loved one and join in with carols, while enjoying the very special atmosphere of the evening.

The St Luke’s Book of Remembrance will be on display throughout the event, providing an opportunity to review dedications.

The lights are switched on at 6.15, after a moment of reflection, when Paulette will be joined on stage by a St Luke’s patient to flick the switch and transform the St Luke’s gardens into a winter wonderland.

St Luke’s campaigns coordinator, Karan Taylo, said: “At St Luke’s we value and celebrate life every day but the Festival of Life comes at that time of year when many of us remember our loved ones the most.

“No matter how much time our patients may have, our aim is always to make that time as precious and fulfilling as possible, to give patients and their families happy, positive moments that will become cherished memories.