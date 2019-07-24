Funeral service to say farewell to sporting chief who organised World Student Games in Sheffield

Gerry Montgomery in the 1980s.

Gerry Montgomery made his mark while serving as senior assistant director with Sheffield Council between 1979 and 1989, then served as head of operations and sport for the 1991 student games.

He died earlier this month aged 76 following a short battle with cancer. The funeral is on Tuesday, July 30, at St Mary’s Church Bolsterstone at 10.30am, followed by a wake at Stocksbridge Golf Club. A private interment will be held in Leicester the following day.

Later in his career, Gerry was appointed director of sport for the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester. Gerry remained as a consultant with Montgomery Leisure Services, his own company, until 2010.