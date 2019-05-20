Help us raise £3K for charity​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ in this year's Sheffield Star versus Sheffield Telegraph football match

Our staff are preparing to go head-to-head against colleagues at the Sheffield Telegraph in a charity football match.

This will be the third time the two JPI Media team have tackled each other on the football field in aid of Sheffield’s Children’s Hospital.

The match will take place at Rotherham United's New York Stadium on Sunday. The teams hope to raise £3,000.

There will be a raffle to raise extra funds, with prizes including a signed England shirt, a signed Sheffield Wednesday shirt, a signed Sheffield United shirt, Love to Shop vouchers, along with various chocolate and alcohol.

Karl said: “I'm extremely proud that this is our third event now. The majority of the teams are the same, now with a couple of change over the years, including some new team members. We are hoping to raise £3,000 this year as we like to increase what we raise each year.”

Hot food and drink will also be available. Gates will open at 1pm, ready for kick off at 2pm.

The match was was organised by JPI Media Senior Account Manager Karl Wiley, along with Joseph Fanty and Sarah Williamson in 2017 and has been played every year since.

Tickets for the game and raffle tickets are available to buy at the door on the night. Game tickets are £5 for adults and £1 for children. Raffle tickets are £1 per strip.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-williamson38 to donate.