Help us shape your local newspaper at the first Sheffield Telegraph community day

Sheffield Telegraph editor Ellen Beardmore. Picture Scott Merrylees

Over the last 18 months or so, it’s not been quite the same, has it?

Sure, we’ve had Zoom call interviews and socially distanced interviews and old-fashioned phone calls during the Covid-19 pandemic, but face to face conversations have been off the agenda for the most part.

We’ve been looking forward to meeting more readers ever since taking over the Sheffield Telegraph in March, and finally, we are able to do so.

The event will be held at Blend Kitchen on Ecclesall Road

On Monday August 9 we will be holding our team’s first community day for readers and contributors to attend.

It’s a chance to share your stories or views on anything Sheffield, and to tell us what you’d like to see more or less of in this newspaper, your local weekly newspaper.

We’ll be giving away free copies of that week’s edition, and thanks to the event hosts at restaurant and social enterprise Blend Kitchen on Ecclesall Road, you can enjoy a coffee and nibble on us, while stocks last.

Sheffield meditation coach Jo Gawthorpe, of calmrME will also be offering a short taster session at 11.30am for anybody who would like to try the practice while they are there.

Please do join us – we are looking forward to meeting you and talking about all things Sheffield, and what we can do to further champion the city.

The community event runs from 10am until noon on Monday August 9, at Blend Kitchen, 197 Ecclesall Rd, Sheffield, S11 8HW.