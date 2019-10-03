Here's how you can win four tickets to four Off The Shelf events

Writer and broadcaster David Baddiel, who will appear at this year's Off the Shelf festival.

Throughout the month, you will be able to see the writers of BOSH!, David Suchet, Jack Monroe, and David Baddiel – and if you win our competition you could enjoy them for free.

We have teamed up with Off the Shelf to offer four lucky readers the chance to win four tickets to each of these events, plus a book from each author.

Learn how to live vegan with BOSH! The debut book is the highest selling vegan cookbook of all time and was a winner at The British Book Awards 2019.

Their latest book, How to Live Vegan, offers inspiration for committed vegans, those wanting to improve their vegan lifestyle or just starting out and covers all aspects of vegan living from food to toiletries to travel.

The event is at Firth Hall, Firth Court, University of Sheffield, on Saturday at 4pm. A book and ticket costs £15.50 or £14.50 for a concession.

The price for just a ticket, without a book, is £8 or £7 for a concession. Tickets must be bought in advice.

Listen to an illustrated talk from David Suchet, who has been a star of stage and television for fifty years, later this month.

He has played roles such as Hercule Poirot and appearing in Doctor Who.

Throughout this spectacular career David has never been without a camera enabling him to vividly document his life in photographs.

Combining photo and memoir, Behind the Lens showcases scenes from his incredible life and work.

His talk will be at The Octagon Centre, University of Sheffield, Clarkson Street, on Wednesday, October 9 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and £8 for concessions in advance, and also £11 and £9 for concessions on the door.

Another interesting talk will come from Jack Monroe, who is now a food writer but she is no stranger to rustling up dinner from a handful of tins. She relied on food banks to keep her and her son fed through a period of unemployment. She started to blog about her cookery and now has thousands of followers online.

Jack will be in conversation with BBC Sheffield radio presenter Paulette Edwards on Tuesday, October 15 at 7.30pm at The Auditorium, University of Sheffield Students' Union, Western Bank.

Tickets cost £8 and £7 for concessions in advance, and also £9 and £8 for concessions on the door.

Comedian and bestselling children’s author David Baddiel will be introducing his new blockbuster for young readers, ‘The Taylor Turbochaser’, a road-trip rollercoaster with a twist.

David’s books have been sold over a million copies in the UK and been translated across the globe.

He will be at The Foundry, University of Sheffield Students' Union, on Monday October 21 from 5pm.

Tickets cost £5 for all in advance, and also £6 for all on the door. Suitable for age eight plus.

To enter the competition, all you need to do is answer this question: What is the name of the latest BOSH! book?

Please send your answers, along with your name and contact details to telegraph@jpimedia.co.uk by Thursday, October 10 at 6pm. Please write ‘Off the Shelf competition’ as the subject line of the e-mail. There will be four winners in total, one for each ticket and book bundle. Please state in your email which event you would like to be entered in to the prize draw for.