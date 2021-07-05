Historic Sheffield Adelphi cinema preserved in new design proposal

Adelphi Cinema.

The Art Deco Adelphi Cinema on Vicarage Lane in Attercliffe first opened in 1920 and through the decades since then it has been everything from a bingo hall and night club to a music teaching facility.

The building, famous for its distinctive and highly ornamented Art Deco frontage has stood empty since 2006.

But now CODA Bespoke has submitted an application to Sheffield Council on behalf of Olympia Wellbeing Academy, which would see the building’s ground floor converted into an educational facility for children, working around mentoring through sport and fitness.

The application would see the former dance floor - dating back to its night club days - become a multi-functional exercise area, with other space becoming a cardio area and space resistance and weight training.

CODA Bespoke director Abel Hinchliffe commented: “This is not a typical CODA Bespoke project but it is one that we are all very excited about as everybody at CODA is passionate about preserving our city’s heritage.

“The Adelphi really is at the heart of Attercliffe and has quite remarkably managed to survive decades of change and, more recently, neglect.

“Its future is central to the re-development of the whole of this area and we believe we have created something for Olympia Wellbeing Academy that will serve their needs and save the building for future generations.

“It is the perfect example of how a building from the past can be given fresh life, which is very much part of the CODA philosophy.

“We are taking the approach of minimal intervention and retaining all the historical frontage and main entrance of the building.

“The development will be ‘light touch’ to respect the historical heritage of the site and its surroundings.”