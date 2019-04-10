Huge emergency services presence at Doncaster Sheffield Airport – here’s why 

There is a large presence of emergency services at Doncaster Sheffield Airport today.

But members of the public are being urged to not be alarmed as it is just a drill by police, firefighters and the ambulance service.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: “We will be attending a multi-agency exercise today at Doncaster Sheffield Airport from 2pm until around 6pm.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“Please do not be alarmed if you see a number of emergency services vehicles in the area during this time, it's just a drill guys.”